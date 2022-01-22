Watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in bad crash in California

Ahn Young-joon/AP
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gestures during a press conference to promote his latest movie 'Terminator: Dark Fate' in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The movie is to be released in South Korea on Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 21:55:24-05

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad crash, TMZ and CBS Los Angeles reported Friday night.

The movie star reportedly crashed into a Prius after running a red light. CBS Los Angeles says Schwarzenegger's vehicle rolled on top of the car and hit two other vehicles that were waiting for the light to change.

According to TMZ, the driver of the Prius was taken to a hospital in the Los Angeles area. The driver reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No one else appeared to suffer any major injuries.

The cause is under investigation. However, CBS Los Angeles says no drugs or alcohol were involved.

