Amazon appears to have enough votes to block union effort

Jay Reeves/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 30, 2021 file photo, a banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting is shown at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. Vote counting in the union push in Bessemer is expected to start as early as Thursday, April 8, but hundreds of contested ballots could muddy the outcome if it’s a close race. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)
Posted at 8:25 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 11:26:52-04

Amazon appears to have enough votes to block a union effort at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama.

The company crossed the threshold to secure a majority of votes, with 1,700 warehouse workers voting against the union and 700 voting in favor.

The National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process, is finalizing the count of the remaining uncontested votes.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which is organizing the Amazon workers in Bessemer, said that 3,215 votes were sent in — about 55% of the nearly 6,000 workers who were eligible to vote.

Whichever side secures the majority of the votes will be declared the winner.

