After meeting with queen, Biden says she was 'very gracious' and reminded him of his mother

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle over the weekend.

The Bidens emerged from a Land Rover on Sunday to meet the awaiting queen, who stood on a dais dressed in a pink hat and floral dress.

The U.S. president wore his aviator sunglasses as he joined the monarch, only to remove them as he inspected the red-uniformed and bearskin-capped Guard of Honor assembled on the castle grounds.

The queen and the U.S. first lady stayed on the dais as Biden walked along the guard. During President Donald Trump’s 2018 visit, Trump broke royal protocol by walking ahead of Queen Elizabeth II during the inspection.

Once Sunday’s inspection was completed, the queen and the Bidens went into the castle for tea.

Afterward, the president told reporters traveling with him that the 95-year-old monarch was “very gracious” and she reminded him of his mother.

“I don’t think she’ll be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother,” said Biden.

The president says the queen asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Biden has a summit on Wednesday, and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The queen also inquired about living at the White House, and Biden said he invited her to visit the presidential residence. Biden said he told her, “We could fit the White House in the courtyard” of the castle.

The queen hosted the Bidens at her royal residence near London after the president wrapped up his participation in a three-day summit in Cornwall of leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies.

Biden is the 13th American president to meet the monarch.