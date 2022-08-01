After being scammed out of tickets, one family gifted up-close seats at WWE SummerSlam.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The walls of his bedroom say it all. For Demetrius Trotter, wrestling is his life.

"Well, he got into wrestling when he was young. I started letting him watch it," said his mother Karen Trotter. "So every time I go to Walmart, he always wants a DVD."

But Demetrius Trotter is a fighter in his own right; the 43-year-old has cerebral palsy.

"They told me Demetrius wasn't going to live past five months; they told me he wasn't going to live past a year," said Karen Trotter.

When she learned the WWE was coming to town, she jumped at the opportunity to buy tickets for Demetrius Trotter.

"As far as him going into the community to do different activities and stuff like anybody else does, he's not able to do that because he's not able to use his hands, he's not able to feed his self and do for his self," said Karen Trotter.

So she googled Ticketmaster and called a number she thought was for the company, but the number turned out to be a scam. The operator stole $250 from Karen Trotter.

That's where they thought the story would end, but it caught the attention of many, including eyes at the WWE. A surprise phone call from a WWE representative led to the Trotters receiving free tickets for SummerSlam and a box full of t-shirts.

Surrounded by family, Demetrius Trotter's dream became a reality; they sat just feet away from the ring at Saturday night's show.

The Trotters may be victims of a scam, but Karen Trotter said their story is proof of all the good that's still out there.

"I will always remember and be thankful that he got to come," she said.

Now it seems Demetrius Trotter may have to find more room on his walls after his story of a scam turned into a dream at SummerSlam.

"He wants the belt, he wants the necklace, he wants it all," laughed Karen Trotter. "He said he wants it all."

This article was written by Olivia Michael for WTVF.