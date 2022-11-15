Admission prices to Walt Disney World set to increase starting Dec. 8

Admission prices to Walt Disney World are set to increase in the coming weeks.

Beginning Dec. 8, Disney the price of one-day one-park tickets will increase at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, USA Today, Fox Business, and The Orlando Sentinel reported.

Prices, which are increasing for the first time since 2019, will vary depending on the park and the date, the news outlets reported.

According to the company, a one-day ticket to visit Magic Kingdom will cost the most due to high demand, with prices ranging from $124 to $189, the media outlets reported.

The company told the news outlets that the $189 ticket price reflects the days around Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

A one-day ticket to visit EPCOT will range between $114-$179, and Hollywood Studios could set you back anywhere between $124-$179, the news outlets reported.

The cost to get into Animal Kingdom is not changing, which will stay between $109 to $159, Fox Business reported.

That's not the only change coming to consumers.

Visitors will also see an increase in prices of Disney's Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus and most of the park's annual passes as well, the news outlets reported.