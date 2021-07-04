Watch
Actor Will Smith pays for July 4 fireworks in New Orleans

Thibault Camus/AP
FILE - Actor Will Smith poses for photographers during the photocall of « Bad Boys for Life », in Paris, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Smith announced recently that he's teaming up with YouTube to document his wellness journey. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 17:49:15-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fireworks are returning to New Orleans on Independence Day thanks to actor Will Smith.

City officials say Smith is picking up the roughly $100,000 tab for the pyrotechnics over the Mississippi River after learning New Orleans didn’t plan a 2021 show.

New Orleans cancelled last year’s fireworks because of COVID-19.

Smith is in New Orleans working on his latest film “Emancipation,” which will tell the story of a slave who escaped a Louisiana plantation and whose photo of scars on his back from being whipped exposed the brutality of slavery.

He would also fight for the Union in the Civil War.

