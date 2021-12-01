15-year-old charged with 4 counts of murder in Michigan high school shooting

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — The teenage suspect in Tuesday’s deadly school shooting in Michigan has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced the charges Wednesday against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who will be charged as an adult.

McDonald said the teen will also face one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"It's possible there could be additional charges very soon," McDonald added.

The suspect is accused of opening fire with 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol at Oxford High School, killing four people and wounding seven others. The victims who have passed away have been identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

The prosecutor added that her office is considering charges against both of the suspected shooter's parents.

"We will be making a decision swiftly," she said regarding those possible charges.

During her remarks, McDonald advocated for responsible gun ownership.

“To prevent further tragedies like the one we witnessed yesterday, and at large, we have got to address responsible gun ownership in this country and in Oakland Country,” she said. “Responsible gun ownership, including the security of a gun, is an absolute imperative today and in the future. And for those who do not do that should be and will be held accountable.”

Authorities have said the suspect’s father purchased the gun that was used in the shooting four days prior. Officers found the teen with seven rounds in the 9mm pistol when they took him into custody.

McDonald did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting, and she declined to comment when pressed about whether she believed the victims were specifically targeted. However, the prosecutor said she believes the violence was premeditated, based on a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by law enforcement.

McDonald said the suspect would be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office also provided an update on the case Wednesday afternoon.