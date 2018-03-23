SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The first Friday of Spring is a special occasion, more so because it happens to be National Puppy Day. Does it get any better?

To mark the occasion, County Animal Services is offering a Spring special - adoption fees for dogs and cats will be cut in half through Sunday, March 25.

Dozens of animals are available at all three of the County's animal shelters and you can get a sneak peek at the pets available on the Animal Services website.

Adoption fees include spaying or neutering, a microchip, free license, updated vaccinations and a free veterinary exam. The adoption fee for a puppy or dog normally costs $69. The fee for a kitten or cat is normally $58.

The special will waive fees for cats or dogs that are older than five.

All three shelters are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, call (619) 767-2675 or visit sddac.com.