Source: Bannon not expected to appear before House Intel Tuesday despite subpoena

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is not expected to appear before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday, risking being held in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena, according to a source close to the process.

Escalating a tense standoff with the panel, Bannon isn't planning on showing up because the White House and committee haven't reached an agreement over the scope of the questioning, the source said.

Rep. Mike Conaway, the Republican running the committee's Russia probe, told reporters Monday evening he expected Bannon to comply with the subpoena demands of the committee and was unaware of any deal to limit the answers he would provide to the panel.

A source familiar with the matter added that Bannon would instead answer all of special counsel Robert Mueller's questions as part of his investigation.

The standoff comes after the committee has twice delayed Bannon's return to the committee amid negotiations over whether he could answer questions about topics during the transition period and his time at the White House.

In his first appearance last month before the panel, Bannon said he would only answer questions about topics when he was the chief executive of the campaign, with his attorney saying the White House directed him to protect President Donald Trump's right to assert executive privilege.

His refusal to answer questions angered lawmakers from both parties, who issued a subpoena during the contentious, marathon appearance before the panel last month.