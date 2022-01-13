Watch
RNC threatens to pull GOP presidential candidates out of debates

Rainier Ehrhardt/AP
The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the North Charleston Coliseum, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, in North Charleston, S.C., in advance of Thursday's Fox Business Network Republican presidential debate. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
Republican National Committee
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 12:49:03-05

WASHINGTON — The Republican National Committee says it is planning a rules change that would force presidential candidates seeking the party's nomination to sign a pledge saying they will not participate in any debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

RNC spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said Thursday the party is seeking an alternative partner and cited concerns with moderators selected by the debate commission, a desire for a debate before early voting starts and changes to the commission's board.

According to The Associated Press, the final decision to participate in debates will likely fall to the Republicans' presidential nominee.

The Commission on Presidential Debates says it deals directly with candidates who qualify for participation in its general election debates.

"The CPD's plans for 2024 will be based on fairness, neutrality and a firm commitment to help the American public learn about the candidates and the issues," it said in a statement.

