Rex Tillerson, departing Secretary of State, says last day is March 31

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addressed the nation on Tuesday following the announcement President Donald Trump had removed him from the position, saying his final say of service will be March 31.

"Between now and then, I will address a few administrative matters related to my departure," he said.

Tillerson's responsibilities will be delegated to Deputy Secretary John J. Sullivan.

He also said much attention needs placed on the issues with Russia, and that much work is needed when it comes to relations with China.

Tillerson closed by thanking everyone for the "privilege of serving" in the Secretary of State position over the last 14 months.

"All of us, we know, want to leave this place as a better place for the next generation," Tillerson said.

He will return to being a private citizen, he said.

Tillerson has been replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. The CIA's deputy director, Gina Haspel, has been nominated to replace Pompeo as director.

When speaking to to media from Washington D.C. on Tuesday morning, Trump said he got along well with Secretary Tillerson but offered no reason for the firing. Tillerson said he had no conversation with Trump regarding his being let go.

In his final days as Secretary of State, Tillerson said the U.S. is a "long way from negotiations" with North Korea. Tillerson was told over the weekend by Chief of Staff John Kelly that he would soon be replaced. he was in Africa when he received the news from Kelly.

On Monday, Tillerson had put out a statement condemning Russia for a UK nerve agent attack.