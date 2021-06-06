Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

High court asked to review men-only draft registration law

items.[0].image.alt
John Bazemore/AP
In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen Griest, right, pose for photos with other female West Point alumni after an Army Ranger school graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. Haver and Griest became the first female graduates of the Army's rigorous Ranger School.
Female Army Soldiers
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 18:31:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is being asked to decide whether the government can continue to require men alone, and not women, to register for the draft when they turn 18.

The question of who has to register for the draft could be viewed as one with little practical impact.

The last time there was a draft was during the Vietnam War, and the military has been all-volunteer since.

But the requirement to register for the draft is one of the few remaining places where federal law treats men and women differently.

The justices could say as soon as Monday whether they will hear a case involving the Military Selective Service Act.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group