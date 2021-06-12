Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Head of Mexico's governing party cites middle class failings

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Justin Sullivan
A large Mexican flag flies over the city on January 26, 2017 in Tijuana, Mexico. U.S.
State Department increases travel risk for states in Mexico
Posted at 8:06 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 23:06:56-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A top leader of Mexico's governing party says the group suffered setbacks in the capital in last weekend's elections because it lost touch with the middle class.

Mexico City was once a stronghold for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. But in Sunday's mid-term elections his Morena party lost in nine of the city's 16 boroughs.

López Obrador blames the results on what he calls a “dirty war” by traditional media against his administration.

He claims Mexico City residents listen more to the media.

But Morena party secretary general Citlalli Hernández said Friday the party has failed to make contact with the city's huge middle class.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group