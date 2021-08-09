Watch
Cuomo digs in, shows no sign of heeding calls to resign

Richard Drew/AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Andrew Cuomo
Posted at 5:20 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 20:20:30-04

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of potential criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment over findings that he sexually harassed 11 women.

Scores of Democrats, including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some past Cuomo loyalists, have urged him to leave office or face an impeachment fight he probably cannot win.

About two-thirds of state Assembly members have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he refuses to resign.

Nearly all 63 members of the Senate have called for Cuomo to step down or be removed.

