LA County canine teams to return from helping with Texas flood effort

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County Fire Department canine teams are expected to arrive at LAX tomorrow from Texas, where they served an 18-day deployment assisting with search-and-recovery efforts from this summer's deadly floods in the Lone Star State.

The personnel will arrive at LAX Sunday morning. LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone and other officials will be on hand to greet them, before the teams travel to the LACoFD Technical Operations Section in Pacoima for equipment drop-off.

The flooding occurred over the July 4 weekend in central Texas and killed at least 135 people, with dozens more missing. The dead included 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a Christian girls camp in Hunt, Texas.

The California Office of Emergency Services activated the county canine teams on July 8. Fire Capt. Celina Serrano and K9 Prentiss, Firefighter Paramedic Jonathan Munguia and K9 Clifford, along with Search Team Manager Fire Capt. Michael Devine, joined teams from Oakland, Sacramento, Menlo Park, Orange County and Riverside County to assist with emergency operations in and around the hardest hit areas of flooding.

"All canine teams and first responders are to be commended for their steadfast commitment in assisting with the search and recovery efforts in central Texas," LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said. "We continue to stand alongside the residents and communities impacted by the devastating flooding and pray for continued strength and resilience.''

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.