National Day of Actions to Stop Police Brutality sparks events across San Diego

Monday morning he stood on the steps of the Hall of Justice with other activists dredging up tragedy, compelling people to hear their message that new policies to hold police accountable need to be put in place. They held a banner with the names of those lost at the hands of law enforcement throughout the county.
"I've been pulled over numerous times, ripped out of my car, my car searched just because I'm driving with tattoos," a former convict by the nickname "Flaco" said at the Teach-In event held at San Diego City College.
The events all supporting the National Day of Actions to Stop Police Brutality.
"We don't need cops," panelists spoke on ways to find a solution.
"I do work with the police and the DAs department in training their officers, and I help run a restorative justice program that's city wide and I'm expanding it to county wide," Aeiramique Blake said. Blake says she faces five counts of resisting arrest and threatening an officer for peacefully protesting.
Those in attendance at the Teach-In, in agreement more needs to be done.
"If I have to give the county and the city a grade I would say an F and I would maybe say an F+ because we are moving in a direction where we are talking about transparency we are talking about accountability," Blake said.
The groups say there has been 155 police involved shootings from 2005-2015 and no officers were convicted.