National City Treasurer charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - National City Treasurer Mitchel Beauchamp is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty Tuesday, including unlawfully trapping skunks and opossums.

Court records obtained by 10News indicate the San Diego County District Attorney’s office believes Beauchamp maliciously and intentionally maimed, mutilated, tortured, wounded and killed an animal.

Beauchamp told 10News he had a pest problem. He invited our crew into his yard to show us the humane trap he had been using. He also showed the crew where animals were moving from the canyon into his yard.

According to County Animal Services, residents are allowed to relocate skunks and possums within a mile from their homes using a humane trap. Experts say the best way to keep pests out of your yard is to keep the area clean and don’t set out food. They recommend you hire a humane professional or learn to live with the animals.

Beauchamp could be sentenced to up to one year in jail if convicted on all six counts.