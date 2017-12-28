National City Police Department urges New Year's Eve revelers not to shoot

NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) – With the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebrations, the National City Police Department would like to remind the public that firing guns is illegal and dangerous.

NCPD Lt. Alex Hernandez said, “While our goal is not to dampen the spirit of celebration, anyone engaged in the illegal discharge of a firearm will be arrested.”

According to National City Police, a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 80% of celebratory gunfire-related injuries are to the head, feet, and shoulders.

To ensure public safety and swift action against potential celebratory gunfire, there will be an increase in patrol officers on the streets in the South Bay on New Year’s Eve.

For those with information on anyone engaging in illegal activity, National City Police urge you to call the tip line at 619-336-4411.