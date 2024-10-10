Mystery surrounds discovery of hidden camera in front yard of Southern California home

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) - Police in the Los Angeles County city of Arcadia are continuing to investigate the discovery of a camera hidden among plants in the front yard of a home, the second such discovery in the area this year.

According to the Arcadia Police Department, officers responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to the discovery in front of a home near Highland Oaks Drive and Virginia Avenue. The homeowner told officer the device was found on the ground.

"The camera appeared to have been positioned in a manner that it could view other homes in the area, but it had fallen to the ground," according to police.

"Camouflaged cameras are a tactic being used in residential burglaries," police said in a statement. "Suspects will place hidden cameras in areas where it allows them to gather information about neighborhoods and particularly homeowners' daily routines."

Another camera was found in roughly the same area, about a mile away, in July, police said.

The person who found the camera Tuesday told Los Angeles TV station ABC7 his dog spotted it first.

"I just picked it up and when I turned it over, I could see the little lens of the camera, and I immediately knew that this is something," Chris Seymour told the station.

He said the camera was camouflaged to look like a plant.

"I do think it was most likely involved in some burglaries that have been around here," he told Channel 7.

