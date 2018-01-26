Mystery laser pointer harassing families in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Homeowners in Mission Hills are fed up with whoever has been shining a laser into their homes for the last several weeks.

Neighbors say it has occurred enough where they have gotten the police involved.

Kevin Casey keeps a ‘laser log’ and says the first time it happened he thought it was a gun scope.

“I asked everyone to walk away from the windows because I wasn’t sure what was going on,” said Casey.

The father of three worries for his kids who do their homework in the room where the beam frequently shines through.

“It’s a safety violation,” said Casey, “it totally lights up our space and is blinding.”

Casey spoke to the manager of the apartment complex where it appears the laser comes from but says it is a common space hallway on the fourth floor and they have not been able to find the person responsible yet.

Doctors say lasers can cause blindness and in some cases induce seizures for those who have epilepsy.

Shining a laser into another person’s eyes in California is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 30 days in jail.