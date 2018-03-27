Mystery laser pointer back in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Homeowners in Mission Hills say someone is back to shining a laser pointer into their homes after a several week hiatus

New video from over the weekend a shows someone pointing a laser into a family’s living room.

The laser pointer appears to be coming from the same place as it was back in January when 10News first did the story.

Daniel Wang lives in Mission Hills and says his living room turned a blueish green on Friday.

“The kids were here so luckily they didn’t look directly at the beam,” said Wang, “that’s the only thing to worry about.”

Neighbors have filed a police report, but not much progress has been made because the source of the laser appears to be from a common space in an apartment complex.

Doctors say lasers can cause blindness and in some cases induce seizures for those who have epilepsy.

Shining a laser into another person’s eyes in California is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 30 days in jail.