Mystery boy caught pouring candy into empty bowl identified

CHULA VISTA, Calf. (KGTV) - The boy who was caught on camera refilling an empty candy bowl on Halloween has been identified.

His name is Ty’evon Walker, an 11-year-old from Paradise Hills.

10News first aired the surveillance video the day after Halloween, but Walker, who was dressed as Harry Potter, was unidentified at the time.

He and his two friends approached the home on Baywood Circle in Chula Vista only to find the bowl of candy outside had been emptied.

Surveillance video showed a group of greedy children had come by earlier and emptied the entire thing.

Walker was being supervised by his friend’s mom, who dumped some candy from her purse into the bin.

Walker and his friends left, but came back a few minutes later. That’s when Walker was seen walking back to the bowl and dumping a bag of candy inside.

“I felt bad,” he said. “[We] put it all in there and walked off and we were like ya, today we did a good deed.”