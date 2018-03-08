Mysterious city request leads to fears of overdevelopment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There's a sign inside Hillcrest's Industrial Grind Coffee that reads, "our first, funky little coffee shop opened in 2011 - not too far from where you're standing right now."

It's a place that shaped barista Jennifer Bizjak.

"It's where I learned everything I know about coffee," she said.

That original location is a third of a mile away, near the northwest corner of Park Boulevard and University Avenue. It's now shuttered, and untouched. It's part of a complex that includes small homes and mom-and-pop businesses - one owner said she's preparing to leave after 17 years.

Real Estate investment group Diversyfund bought the complex in June for $3.65 million. It plans to replace it with an 80,000 square foot mixed-use building that includes 58 units, including 6 affordable apartments.

That development would be just off the northwest corner of Park and University, where a recent city request is now leading to a concerns of future overdevelopment.

In February, a city planner asked the Uptown Community Planning Group to support rezoning a little more than an acre at the northwest corner of Park and University to allow more intense development than what is in the recently approved community plan.

Board member Mat Wahlstrom said the planner gave very few specifics.

"He simply said that a stakeholder, which, I would assume is the property owner, approached us to see about having this done," Wahlstrom said.

The board denied the request - which Diversyfund said was not for their project.

Peggy Shapiro, who owns the strip mall that's actually on the corner - which includes the Medical Center Pharmacy - also said she has no redevelopment plans.

A city spokesman didn't immediately return requests for information.

Bizjak said she's concerned about extra development hurting Hillcrest's parking situation.

"I can't even imagine how far they want to go or how that would even make sense," she said.

The Planning Commission is going to consider the rezone at its meeting March 15.

