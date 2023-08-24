Multiple victims shot, reports of three dead at popular OC biker bar

TRABUCO CANYON (CNS) - Multiple people were shot at a famed biker bar in Orange County Wednesday evening, with unconfirmed reports from the scene indicating at least three had died.

Video from the scene clearly showed at least two bodies covered with sheets outside the bar in the 19100 block of Santiago Canyon Road.

KCAL9 reported that the alleged shooter was in custody and may have been shot by a sheriff's deputy.

Sheriff's officials had no immediate information, but the Orange County Sheriff's Department posted on X, formerly Twitter, that there were "believed to be multiple victims from gunshot."

Reports from the scene indicated that as many as nine or 10 people had been hit by gunfire.