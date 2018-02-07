At least 5 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - At least five people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after crash in the Oak Park area that involved multiple vehicles.



The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on the westbound side of state Route 94, near College Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.



At least seven vehicles were involved in the wreck that blocked two lanes, the CHP reported.



Emergency crews transported the injured people to area hospitals for evaluation.



The incident and subsequent lane closures led to a traffic backup on westbound SR-94 as far as state Route 125.



The crash is under investigation.



