Mountain View flood victims relieved by canal cleanup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday’s rain came down on S 42nd Street, hitting the ground, and emptying into nearby drains. Juan Meza removed any debris that gathered, ensuring that this simple, but crucial process continues.

“Never again, never again,” Meza said.

Meza never wants see his home flood the way it did after last Monday’s storm. He says the water reached four feet high, destroying his furniture and dry wall. Although he doesn't have much left, Meza continues to live in Mountain View with his parents and siblings to take care of their 12 pets.

“If it’s going to flood again, we’ve already lost everything so we’re just worried about our pets and ourselves.”

But this time, the flood never came. Meza says it’s a new reality for the mountain view neighborhood.

“It’s totally different, we don’t see the water rising, we don’t see cars floating away.”

“Does it make you happy to see this?”

“It really does. This morning when I saw this it gave me a sense of getting back to normal.”

Crews cleared out the nearby canal last week. Meza says that’s the only reason his home is now safe.

“It takes this for you to come out and clear out our flood canals? Its horrible.”

He says this maintenance needs to continue into the future to prevent this from happening again.