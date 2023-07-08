Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Alzheimer's research

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Rev up your engine and get ready to ride for Alzheimer’s awareness. Now, 300 motorcyclists join every year—many with a personal connection.

Scott Drury started doing this in 2017.

“In my case, it was my mother, and we put the ride together as a way to raise money to help families that are dealing with Alzheimer's,” Drury said.

“My mom is 91-years-old, and she has been fighting this disease for many years now. Talking to her became impossible, and they taught me what to say and, more important, what not to say,” said Robin Parker, a motorcyclist.

They start at Harley Davidson San Diego and ride 108 miles across scenic locations in the county. Any money raised goes toward Alzheimer’s San Diego. It’s a nonprofit that offers free services to anyone impacted by the disease.

“We’re 100% local organization, so every dollar raised in San Diego stays in San Diego to help our neighbors and community,” said Eugenia Welch, President & CEO of Alzheimer's San Diego.

According to the nonprofit, Alzheimer’s is California’s fifth leading cause of death. More than 100,000 San Diegans have the disease.

“Everyone here knows someone who’s been touched by it, everyone,” Parker said.

The FDA just approved a drug to slow its progression in the early stages. Alzheimer’s San Diego hopes to continue this research into a cure.

“We hope to someday have people not deal with that and, in the meantime, help them find a good way to go through it,” Welch said.