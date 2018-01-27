Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Chula Vista

Allison Horn
4:17 PM, Jan 26, 2018
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - A school bus and a motorcycle collided in Chula Vista Friday, killing the motorcyclist.

The crash happened about 3:00 p.m. on Olympic Parkway and Santa Venetia St., near Otay Ranch High School.

The motorcyclist was splitting lanes and ran a red light, hitting the back of the school bus, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Ivan Vasquez.

The Sweetwater Union High School District bus was carrying seven special needs adults home from a program at the school. No students were injured.

All lanes of Olympic Parkway were blocked for the investigation.

