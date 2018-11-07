Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-8 in La Mesa area

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 8 in the La Mesa area.



The fatal crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on westbound I-8, near state Route 125, the California Highway Patrol reported.



Details on what led to the crash were not immediately released, but CHP officials confirmed the unidentified motorcyclist died at the scene.



No other injuries were immediately reported.



The wreck forced the closure of at least two westbound I-8 lanes near the transition to SR-125 during the morning commute.