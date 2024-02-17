Motorcycle rider injured in collision in Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 33-year-old man riding a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle was hospitalized Saturday after he was rear ended by a Toyota Camry in the Miramar neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police officers responded at approximately 12:27 a.m. to the 9600 block of Miramar Road where they learned the motorcycle rider was stopped at the red light in the eastbound No. 2 lane of 9600 Miramar when the 30-year-old woman driving the 2005 Camry rear ended him, Officer David O'Brien said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the Camry stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers, O'Brien said.

Alcohol was determined to not be a factor in this collision, police said.

The department's Traffic Division is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

