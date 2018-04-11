Motorcycle collides with car at Grantville intersection; motorcyclist taken to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after crashing his motorcycle into a car on a Grantville street.



The collision happened at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Friars Road and Santo Road, according to San Diego police.



Police said they believe the 25-year-old motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed on westbound Friars Road when he ran a red light and crashed into a car making a left turn onto Santo Road from eastbound Friars Road.



The impact of the crash caused major damage to the front of the car and sent the motorcyclist flying in the air and onto the roadway.



According to police, the motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital. The car’s driver was not injured.



Police said the motorcyclist may have been under the influence, but an investigation by the SDPD Traffic Division is ongoing.