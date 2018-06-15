Motorcycle, car collide on downtown San Diego street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A collision involving a car and motorcycle early Friday morning sent two people to the hospital and forced the closure of a usually busy stretch of road in downtown San Diego.



According to San Diego police, a Toyota was traveling eastbound on A Street at about 3 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle that was on southbound 10th Avenue at the intersection.



The 39-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were considered non-life threatening.



According to police, the Toyota’s 17-year-old female driver was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Due to the collision and traffic investigation, the 1300 block to 1400 block of 10th Avenue from southbound state Route 163 was expected to be shut down indefinitely.



