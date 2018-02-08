Mother of three going to prison for DUI crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A mother of three is going to prison for a DUI crash that injured her kids.

Grace Esparza's blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit when she got behind the wheel. Her truck slammed into a fence and a concrete wall outside of a Spring Valley home.

Her 7-year-old daughter was in the front seat, while her 3-year-old daughter and 5-month-old son sat in the back. None of them were wearing seatbelts and the car seat for the baby was not properly installed.

All three children were sent to the hospital.

Today in court, a potential 16 year sentencing was dropped down to just one year. Esparza's attorney says she's been making a lot of progress so far.

"I believe in rehabilitation and that has really been shown in this case," said Jennifer Goldman.

Esparza has undergone months of therapy, AA meetings and visits with her kids.

"They see her almost every day and the relationship continues to build," said Goldman. "Their health is intact and they're doing quite well."

She says her client is doing the best she can to move forward as a parent.

"The primary objective is for her to really become a better mother and learn from her mistakes and know that this wont happen again."

Esparza will have five years probation after her prison time is served.