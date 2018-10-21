Mother of hero pilot speaks on dangerous freeway landing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The mother of the hero pilot who made an emergency landing Friday on I-8 in El Cajon says she couldn't be more proud.

Kelly Muno said Friday afternoon she got an urgent call from her daughter, "She's like don't panic mom, mom, Ryan's okay."

She turned on the TV and saw her son landing a Piper with his student pilot, a 36-year-old man, on board, "I felt like I was in one of those airplane games, he just came in gliding near all those cars, did you guys see when that kid was like, 'Hey dad watch out for the airplane?' I was like, 'Oh My God!' Father Son Holy Spirit," she said crossing herself, "and I dropped to my knees."

Muno had a career in aviation, performing duties from flight attendant to loading the aircraft and working on flight plans. Just watching the video made her tear up, knowing his safe landing was a miracle.

"We're all blessed. If I had lost Ryan, but he saved so many people," she said wiping away a tear.

Muno said Ryan's been an instructor for two years, pursuing his second dream after a concussion during a baseball game changed his trajectory.

"When he was a little baby he used to lay down in the first class cabin and just go to sleep," she said he found his love of flying from growing up traveling with her.

After his emergency landing, she's not too keen on him jumping back into the cockpit.

Last night she urged him to hang out with his friends, or his father, "because if I get you, I'm never going to let you go," she said choking back tears.

She said Ryan is probably going to go back to work tomorrow. He is also waiting to hear back from United Airlines. She said he applied to be a pilot with them and hopes to find out if he got the job by next month.