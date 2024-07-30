Mother demands justice after son seen in video getting punched by LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The mother of a handcuffed suspect who was seen on video getting punched by a Los Angeles police officer in Watts demanded justice Tuesday as the incident remained under investigation.

The video posted on social media shows two officers arresting Alexander Mitchell on Sunday on 113th Street. The suspect is handcuffed with his hands behind his back and is heard asking loudly, "What did I do, though?"

At that point, one of the officers punches Mitchell in the chin. The officers then continue adjusting his handcuffs and take him into custody.

A news conference was held Tuesday morning in downtown Los Angles, with Mitchell attending with his mother and lawyer. While Mitchell did not speak, his mother shared her frustration over the incident.

"I'm outraged. That officer sucker punched my son while he was in handcuffs," his mother, An'tneal Harris, said. "It's horrible. I could have been here planning for a funeral. Something has to be done. It has to stop."

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident started as a traffic stop, but it was unclear what prompted the arrest.

Mitchell's attorney, Brad Gage, said he believes that more than one punch was thrown, and that Mitchell was sitting in his car when he was approached by officers.

"It was brutal. It was uncalled for. It was unjustified, and we demand justice, accountability and an investigation," Gage said.

Mitchell was charged with obstructing an investigation, according to Gage, who also said his client was treated at a hospital following the incident.

Police said the encounter is under investigation, and the officer involved was removed from field duty.

Civil rights advocate Najee Ali called on the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to pursue charges against the officer during a news conference Monday outside the LAPD's Southeast station.

Activists were also expected to attend Tuesday's Police Commission meeting to call for action.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.