Mother catches man peeking into daughter's bedroom

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A Lemon Grove mother wants to warn her neighbors about a man that she caught looking into her daughter’s bedroom.

It happened on Main Street near Central Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Bridgett Wilds says she first heard someone knocking on her bedroom window around 1 a.m. but she thought she was dreaming and went back to sleep. Two hours later, her 15-year-old daughter woke her up.

“My daughter comes into my room really freaked out that somebody was outside her bedroom window,” Wilds said.

Wilds went into her daughter’s room and saw a man through the blinds. The window was cracked open a bit.

“As soon as I peeked through the blinds I saw someone standing there inches from the window,” she said. “I jumped back because it freaked me out, I slammed the window really hard, and I told them to ‘get out.’”

She and her daughter ran into the other room, locked the door and called 911. The man was gone by the time police arrived.

“I don’t know if he was trying to see if someone was there to be (a pervert) or if he was trying to break in,” she said.

Wilds says she didn't get a good look at the man’s face but says he was tall. She also said he was wearing a dark jacket with a hood or a hoodie and a dark jacket.