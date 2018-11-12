SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police said a mother was drunk and driving her children when she crashed going the wrong way on a 4S Ranch street Monday morning.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on Camino del Norte, just west of Interstate 15. The woman drove her Chevy SUV east in the westbound lanes of the road, hitting a man in a Jeep Liberty.

Officers told 10News the mother, who is in her 30s, had her 8-year-old child in the backseat with her 2-year-old child in a car seat. An infant was also in the car, unrestrained.

The infant was taken to Rady Children’s hospital with major injuries. The other children had minor injuries and were rushed to Palomar Hospital.

The mother, who had minor injuries, was also taken to Palomar Hospital, along with the male driver of the Jeep. He had minor injuries.