More parrots reportedly in Ocean Beach

Parrots migrate to Ocean Beach every year around this time for their mating season.

But Ocean Beach residents are noticing more now than in prior years.

"I'm not sure what it is, but there's been four times as many parrots this year than normal," said Jason Holland, who lives in O.B.

Residents say the parrots make noise en masse, especially around dawn and dusk.

Brooke Durham, founder of the rescue group So Cal Parrot, said last year's rains may have contributed to more baby parrots having the food they need to survive.

"The rains stimulated a larger supply of blossoms and fruits that the parrots require," she said. "So that in turn helps the parrots fledge a larger brood of healthy babies."

The parrot influx took a dark turn in 2016, when a suspected group of teenagers fatally shot five parrots with pellet guns. Outrage and some digging by community members put it to a stop.

Durham said her group hasn't seen large numbers of parrot shootings since then, but said it's an ongoing problem. So Cal Parrot has already seen one parrot shooting in 2018, in El Cajon.

Holland said more education could help prevent the issue in the future.

"It's a mindshift, they're actually beautiful creatures," he said. "So think of it as a joyful noise instead of an annoying noise."