Mom, former teachers share memories of teen killed in wrong-way crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In his short, 16 years of life, Ryder Shoup inspired a large number of people, including his middle school teachers.

“He was a good kid, major diamond in the rough,” said Marie Kracha, his P.E. teacher at Mar Vista Academy.

...his little sisters…

“Is that your brother?”

“Ya, we’re both eating ice cream.”

...and his football coach at Mar Vista High School…

“You’ll be absolutely missed," said Coach David Moore. "You’ll never be forgotten. Once again we’ll go with the I love you man.”

Ryder died early Wednesday morning when a wrong way driver hit him on the 5 South. He leaves behind a four month old son, and a heartbroken family.

“It’s been very hard, but seeing everyone come together like this has been great," said Ashley Day, Ryder's mom. "Thank you. Thank you.”

Ryder's mom thanked Ryder’s friends for organizing Saturday’s vigil. Most of them used to skate with him in Imperial Beach.

“He was just loved by so many," Day said. "He was always out here, and this is all his family, all our family. This community is great.”

“He would put his little head through the door. ‘Hey Ms. Guzman!’ ‘Hey Ryder, go to class,’ said Laura Guzman, Ryder's middle school counselor. "Cute kid, beautiful soul, he will be missed tremendously.”

“We’re dedicating this next season to Ryder, always keep him in our hearts,” Moore said.

Ryder’s coach painted this image of him and brought it to the vigil. Loved ones took turns writing their last words they couldn't say.

“Do you have anything you’d want to say to him if he was here?”

“You're a good guy Ryder," Kracha said. "Just an amazing boy. I know you're always with us. You're with your little boy. He was a bright kid, shining star.”

CHP says the wrong way driver was 67-year-old Eileen Crawford. She also died in the crash. Officers are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were in her system.

