FALLBROOK (KGTV) - A mobile home fire spread to brush in the Fallbrook area, North County Fire reported Tuesday.

The flames broke out about 2:40 p.m. at Highway 395 and Rainbow Valley Road. The mobile home fire sparked three small brush fires nearby.

The fires were extinguished within half an hour.

There are no reports of injuries or road closures.

An employee of a nearby business was unaware of the fire.

