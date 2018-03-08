Mixed reaction to Trump administration suing CA over sanctuary laws

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Trump administration is targeting California for its sanctuary laws protecting undocumented immigrants.

Immigrants in San Diego say they already live in fear of being split from their families. Those who came here for a better life say they are contributing to the economy and their communities. They say it's unfair to paint all undocumented immigrants as criminals.

Jesus Mendez Carbajal, a DACA recipient and Human Rights Organizer for Alliance San Diego, believes the lawsuit is unfair and infringes on state's rights.

However, some U.S. citizens say it's about time an administration took serious action against states.

Brenda Sparks recently moved out of California because of its sanctuary laws. She doesn't believe the state is doing enough to protect its legal citizens.

Now she lives in Mesa, Arizona.

Almost seven years ago, Spark's son Eric was killed when an undocumented immigrant without a drivers license hit him. Sparks believes if the United States was tougher on illegal immigration her son would still be alive today.