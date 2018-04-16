Mistrial declared for former Navy commander accused of rape

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A jury deadlocked Monday in the second trial of a former Navy commander accused of trying to rape a military colleague.

The alleged victim said John Michael Neuhart II sexually assaulted her after they spent time drinking and hanging out with colleagues downtown in 2016.

The woman said Neuhart took off her pants and underwear and was physically violent inside her Valencia Park home.

RELATED: Mistrial declared in trial of former Navy commander

In a cell phone video recorded by the defendant, the woman can be heard telling Neuhart to "stop" as he tries to get her to open the door about 3 a.m.

"I've wanted you for a while," Neuhart tells her. When she tells him "no" and to stop, Neuhart says, "Is that your safe word? Is no your safe word?"

RELATED: Former Navy commander points to role playing, not rape

In his first trial last December, jurors voted 11-1 to convict Neuhart of assault with intent to commit rape during a burglary and attempted forcible rape.

The jury said Monday it was at an impasse on three counts.