Mission Valley West hotel robbery suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A suspected armed robber of a Mission Valley West hotel was arrested Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and was stopped by police.

The robbery happened at 5:06 a.m. on Sunday at Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, when a woman entered the hotel armed with a handgun and pointed it at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

"The suspect demanded money from the register and safe," Foster said. "The employee complied. The suspect also took personal property belonging to the employee."

The suspect fled the scene in a small hatchback vehicle, the officer said. The suspect was stopped and taken into custody a short time later.

The suspect was identified by two witnesses. Her name was not immediately released.

Robbery detectives responded and were handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.