Missing hiker's body found in LA park with dog by his side

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Hernandez was reported missing on March 16.

His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park.

His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

A relative says the dog apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks.

Hernandez was last seen near the park's merry-go-round hiking trails.

There's no immediate word on the cause of his death.