Missing hiker from San Diego found injured in Joshua Tree

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK (KGTV) -- After four days alone in the desert, Paul Hanks was found injured - but alive - Thursday night.

The 54-year-old went missing while hiking the Maze Loop on Sunday, March 11, The High Desert Star reports. He left San Diego on Sunday, but never checked into his hotel.

The Maze Loop is the same trail where the bodies of Rachel Nguyen and Josseph Orbeso were found near last October, nearly three months after they were reported missing in July.

Hanks' pickup truck was found in the same parking lot as Nguyen and Orbeso.

At this time a Joshua Tree National Park search and rescue team is working to get Hanks to safety. 10News will continue to update as details become available.