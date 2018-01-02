Minimum wage rises in most of the county

Jonathan Horn
5:50 PM, Jan 1, 2018

Thousands of workers across San Diego County got pay hikes Monday, because the minimum wage rose 50 cents an hour.

California's minimum wage is gradually increasing to $15 an hour to help with cost of living.
Businesses outside the city of San Diego with 25 or fewer employees must now at least $10.50 an hour. All others must pay $11 an hour. 
Davin Waite, who owns two Oceanside restaurants - the Whet Noodle and Wrench ramen restaurant and Rodent and Wrench Seabasstropub, says cost of living is an issue, but the increases are tough on his business.
"As much as possible, we try to think outside the box to find solutions to basically survive and adapt," he said, noting he does more work himself at the restaurants, and also uses different parts from the same fish for both restaurants.
Waite said as the minimum wage gets closer to $15 an hour, he'll have to raise prices, something he says he has avoided so far.
Minimum wage in the city of San Diego is now 11.50 an hour. 
Lynn Reaser, chief economist at Point Loma Nazarene University, said the results would be mixed for workers.
"Those that have a job at minimum wage will clearly benefit," she said. "However, others may encounter difficulty obtaining a first rung on the job ladder."  

Minimum wage will reach $15 in 2022 for most businesses, and 2023 for small businesses. 
 

