Veterans in San Diego celebrate Spirit of ’45 day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Today is the national spirit of ’45 day, a celebration of the end of World War II which honors an entire generation that served in the military during this war.

Here in San Diego, a special ceremony was held with World War II veterans, their families, and volunteers held by Honor Flight.

More than 80 World War II veterans attended the event with their loved ones as they celebrated and remembered that much-anticipated date when the president announced what was the end of the war. It was August 14, 1945, when President Truman announced the unconditional surrender of the Japanese, ending World War II. An announcement many on active duty had been waiting for.

“I was in northern Germany with 82nd airborne…thrilled to death, thrilled because I knew I was gonna get to get home,” said 98-year-old WWII Airborne Forces veteran Huff Stuetler.

“It meant we were gonna go home and finally… we didn’t think we were gonna make it,” said 96-year-old WWII Marine veteran Juan Manuel Montano.

The end of the war meant that they would finally reunite with their loved ones.

“It was wonderful to me to get together with my mother and my father and my brothers and sisters,” adds Stuetler.

“We all felt good that we made it… we were lucky …” adds Montano.

Honor Flight volunteers held the event with a formal ceremony where veterans shared their stories with the intent to always honor and remember those who have served our country.

“Were here today because of these men and women that fought in world war 2 and you know they’re called the greatest generation and we all know why,” says Honor Flight representative Holly Shaffner.