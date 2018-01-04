USS Lake Champlain deploys from San Diego to Western Pacific

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego-based USS Lake Champlain will deploy Thursday morning to the Western Pacific.



The guided-missile cruiser will deploy as part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group from Naval Base San Diego, according to the Navy.



It completed a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region last year.



The ship was commissioned in 1988. It is operated by more than 350 sailors and carries Tomahawk missiles, standard SM-2 surface-to-air missiles, two 5-inch dual purpose guns, and two SH-60 Seahawk helicopters.