USS Lake Champlain deploys from San Diego to Western Pacific

City News Service
7:31 AM, Jan 4, 2018
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego-based USS Lake Champlain will deploy Thursday morning to the Western Pacific.

The guided-missile cruiser will deploy as part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group from Naval Base San Diego, according to the Navy.

It completed a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region last year.

The ship was commissioned in 1988. It is operated by more than 350 sailors and carries Tomahawk missiles, standard SM-2 surface-to-air missiles, two 5-inch dual purpose guns, and two SH-60 Seahawk helicopters.

