USS Carl Vinson returns to San Diego after three-month deployment

WATCH LIVE:

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Following a deployment that included a historic visit to Vietnam, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson returns to NAS North Island in San Diego Thursday.



The USS Carl Vinson Strike Group, which included numerous helicopter squadrons, was deployed for three months in the Indo-Pacific for what was described as “routine operations” to “maintain security and stability in the region.”



During the deployment, the USS Carl Vinson visited Guam and the Philippines. The aircraft carrier also visited Vietnam during the trip -- the first visit to the country by a U.S. aircraft carrier in 40 years.



More than 5,000 sailors were a part of the deployment.



