USS America group returns to San Diego from deployment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The USS America Amphibious Ready Group returned home to San Diego Friday after a seven-month deployment.



The group, consisting of the USS America, USS San Diego and USS Pearl Harbor, left San Diego last July for a deployment to the Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and Horn of Africa, Navy officials said.



More than 4,500 sailors and Marines of the USS America ARG and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit were part of the group's mission.









Jamie Dillon with 6-month old Kora who’s soon to meet her Sailor father Collin for the first time. #USSAMERICA @10News pic.twitter.com/HaQ2KkRDRa — Jim Patton (@10NewsPatton) February 2, 2018

Coming Home! Diana Bacilio and family waiting for Sailor Perry Kennon as the USS America returns this morning from its maiden seven month deployment. pic.twitter.com/ldXcjM28oI — Jim Patton (@10NewsPatton) February 2, 2018

Navy officials said:

Throughout deployment, the ARG/MEU participated in a variety of exercises with partners throughout the Indo-Pacific, Mediterranean and Middle East regions, which strengthened partnerships and increased combat readiness, amphibious and crisis-response capabilities, and communication between U.S. and partner nation forces. In the western Pacific, Sailors and Marines worked with militaries from Singapore, Malaysia, and India. In the Middle East, the team participated in exercises with a variety of partners during bilateral engagements such as Iron Magic with the United Arab Emirates and the combat rehearsal Alligator Dagger, which was conducted in Djibouti.

Capt. Joe Olson, commanding officer of the USS America, said, "Since the ship left for her first operational deployment seven months ago, this crew has grown exponentially in skill and professionalism. Our Sailors and the Marines of the 15th MEU fulfilled their tasking proficiently, effectively, and with heart. I am honored to have served with these men and women and we are excited to be home."